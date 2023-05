The Trans Dating Scene, Groomers & Child Abusers | Woke of the Weak

On this week's Woke of the Weak we got a close look at the abuse 21st century kids are dealing with.

One father forced his kid to read off of a cheat sheet about how to address transgender people while others made kids dance and dress in drag.

We also heard from one dude (?) who said he “demand[ed]” our respect and another LGBTQ person who claimed it was transphobic to not want to date trans people.

Can't get much crazier than this!