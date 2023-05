Ottawa police are charging a trucker 14 months after the Freedom Convoy

Ontario trucker Harold Jonker must report to Ottawa next week to face four charges for his participation in the Freedom Convoy, which left Ottawa more than 14 months ago.

Jonker, who has been an outspoken advocate for the freedom movement, will be charged with mischief, blocking a highway, and two counts of counselling an "uncommitted indictable offence." Jonker joins True North's Andrew Lawton live to discuss the charges, which he's vowed to fight.