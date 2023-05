Severe Clashes in Paris, Police hit by Firebombs

Breaking Now: France is rising like no other country against the evil corrupt parasites.

Canada will never rise like this unless everyone loses everything.

That will happen but my fear is sooo many here at home are asleep.

As scary as it is to revolt no matter what we must be prepared to do it because they are doubling down on their agenda 2030!

Canada we must rise against them.

It’s not right vs left it’s us versus evil that want us gone!