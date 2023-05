10k Celebration, ft. Mauler - Lindelof FIRED From Star Wars?

The Salty Nerds celebrate their 10,000 subscriber milestone by having the LONGMAN himself on the livestream - Mauler!

They will discuss a lot of topics, including a recap of the Cinmacon/Nerdrotic meetup in Las Vegas, the Mario Movie passing $1 billion in box office Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 potentially being bad, and the news that Damon Lindelof was actually FIRED from Star Wars!

All this and more on today's SALTCAST Livestream!