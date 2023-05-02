Binance May Face Criminal Charges - What's Next for Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner

In this video, Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, and Michelle Makori, Lead Anchor and Editor-in-Chief at Kitco News, delve into the recent CFTC civil case against Binance, and discuss the possibility of "criminal" charges.

Neuner offers insights into how this could impact Bitcoin and the Crypto market.

They also explore why Bitcoin has emerged as a top-performing asset in 2023 and the potential risks to its rally.

Ran shares his outlook on Bitcoin's price.

