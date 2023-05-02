Binance May Face Criminal Charges - What's Next for Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner
Binance May Face Criminal Charges - What's Next for Bitcoin? - Ran Neuner

In this video, Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, and Michelle Makori, Lead Anchor and Editor-in-Chief at Kitco News, delve into the recent CFTC civil case against Binance, and discuss the possibility of &quot;criminal&quot; charges.

Neuner offers insights into how this could impact Bitcoin and the Crypto market.

They also explore why Bitcoin has emerged as a top-performing asset in 2023 and the potential risks to its rally.

Ran shares his outlook on Bitcoin&apos;s price.

