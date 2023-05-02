The Golf Clash mafia. ie...google, EA Sorts, and Playdemic.

Hey golf clashers tell me how this is possible for me to do to my opponents screen and target.

It's possible, because google and Samsung (the two I know for sure, but I bet there's more vendors that do.) unlawfully activate their MDM in our PERSONAL devices.

That gives an unlawful "admin" control over every aspect of our devices and personal data.

That admin downloads a "remote controller" that lets him move things on our screens and use action icons as if he had possession of that device.

Move things like the speeding up/slowing down the shot needle, right as we're about to strike the ball.

Then I found a file on my devices in my system files titled "Playdemic".

It opens into 5 subfolders.

One titled "remote controller" with what version it is.

I don't remember the other 4 titles, but have screenshots of them and also have them in my notes.

All of these things together give our unlawful admin (mine being Lucio Elizondo or punk thief.) access to EVERY ASPECT of Golf Clash, even opening and robbing our rewards chests.

Where I'm from, this is called "racketeering".

It's NO different than when the mob owned the casinos.

R.I.C.O.

Act anyone?