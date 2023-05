Detroit City Council asking for state approval for gun-free zones in downtown areas

Efforts to make parts of downtown Detroit so-called gun-free zones were back in front for Detroit City Council on Tuesday.

While the issue was up for debate and public comment - it still faces a very uncertain future.

Only state officials can expand gun-free zones.

These zones are in place at places like schools and churches.

Detroit City Council member Mary Waters said the council will ask the state to let cities set up their own gun-free zones.

WDIV Detroit 05/02/2023