The Bar Room Podcast #46 (Mila Kunis, Jamie Foxx, Queen Cleopatra, Matthew Lawrence, Netflix)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast: Marvel is reportedly looking for a female actresses to play The Thing in the latest Fantastic Four, Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized and his condition sounds seriously downplayed, Middle eastern countries are pissed that Netflix has made Queen Cleopatra black, Netflix is celebrating the fact that 64% of their films are now lead by women, and did Matthew Lawrence accuse an X-Men director of firing him for refusing his advances?