Breach At The Bureau, Trespassers Snap Selfies with Dandelion Smoothie at the Chief's Podium

The Chief is super pissed that someone breached the security at the fortress that is the headquarters to the bureau, coming into the staging area where he conducts his press conferences, then posed for selfies with a ginormous crystal bowl filled with a dandelion smoothie, which posts then went viral all over Twitter.

Additional to the smoothie at hand, were signs reading "Vive la résistance" and "Dandelion Smoothies Rule," along with a recipe, and other placards making fun of the bureau chief, an act of defiance to his authority and messaging of this last week with his crackdown on dangerous misinformation, which is, the idea that smoothies are a food source.