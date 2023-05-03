Superman & Lois S03E08 Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Superman & Lois 3x08 "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS - In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo’s (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan’s (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing (308).

Original airdate 5/9/2023.