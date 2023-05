The Trinity Test - Artificial Intelligence and the New Manhattan Project

In the latest AI arms race, cutting corners and being first to market with potentially dangerous technologies may lead to a modern-day Oppenheimer effect on the individual(s) responsible for bringing in something terrifying and uncontrollable.

If you recall, the original atomic bomb was tested at the Trinity test site and this new Trinity testing place may not even exist in the real world anymore, but in the cyber realm...