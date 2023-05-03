Uncovering the Truth: A Candid Interview with Nikki Holland, a COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Victim

In this video interview, we speak with Nikki Holland, a COVID-19 vaccine injury victim, who shares her harrowing experience with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nikki discusses the severe side effects she experienced shortly after receiving the vaccine, which included severe body aches, chest pain, and heart palpitations.

She also discusses how her life has been drastically altered since the vaccine, as she now struggles with chronic pain and limited mobility.

Nikki's story sheds light on the very real risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccine and highlights the importance of informed consent.