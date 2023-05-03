Salt is a gift from God

Instead of avoiding salt as we’ve been told, I began to use it as the beneficial supplement that God intended.

For the first time in decades, I woke up without pain.

After learning so much about healthy living, whole salt was the final piece of my health puzzle.

Whole salt is a gift from God for us to use in a multitude of ways, including for our health and strength in a fallen world.

Along the way, I met many other Christians who were also struggling with chronic disease and praying for relief.

In this book, I share everything I’ve learned about whole salt, food, and healthy living, and how to apply this knowledge through my Jesus Harvest Life (JHL) Diet.

I share the health wisdom I found in God’s Word, reminding us that our Creator is wise beyond our understanding.

My prayer is that God uses this book to glorify our Lord Jesus Christ and to help hurting believers to overcome their chronic conditions and become healthy and strong, ready to fulfill the purposes of God.