Phoenix Police: Person Of Interest In Death Of Lauren Heike

Phoenix homicide investigators have been working tirelessly on the case involving the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, who was found dead in a desert area near 6500 East Libby Street on Saturday April 29, 2023.

While methodically going through evidence, investigators were able to locate a short surveillance video clip of a person of interest.

This person is described as having a dark complexion who was near the area of the crime.

Detectives believe this person may have information related to the case.