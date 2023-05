Mikey Musumeci Destroys A Guys Leg, Creatine, TRT, and more

Hey hey, we are here in episode 52 just free flowing.

Chris and Bill start off discussing the recent Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship match where he destroys his opponents leg, then hop over to a recent YT about TRT advantages, refeeding post-training and its affect on sleep, creatine possibly causing cramping and it's benefits, plus advice on becoming more aggressive in sparring.