Go First files for Voluntary Insolvency, Aircraft grounded at Delhi Airport | Watch | Oneindia News

It was only a few days ago that India's Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted about the skyrocketing domestic airline passenger traffic post-Covid and related it to the country's high growth.

On April 30, India reached a milestone as domestic air traffic hit a record high with 4,56,082 passengers and 2,978 flights taking off on a single day.

Days later, a domestic airlines carrier, Go First, filed for bankruptcy after suspending flights for days due to a lack of cash.

Let us know what Voluntary Insolvency is and what lies next for Go First.

