Are We an Expression of God’s Indigestion? Questions and Answers with Shunyamurti

How did this world illusion come to appear?

This is a great work of art by the most intelligent creator imaginable, so of course it must include not only shining innocence, but also dark comedy, suspense, tragedy, farce, and every other possible idiom of expression, including the stupidity of the ego at the end of time.

Yet, the innermost awareness that manifests each character in this sublimely ridiculous movie is in resonance with, and an aspect of, the Supreme Artist.

Regardless of whether we understand the plot or not right now, we are destined to have our ignorance annihilated.