Met Gala 2023: Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen, Florence Pugh, Lil Nas

Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, Olivia Wilde, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bündchen, Florence Pugh, Jessica Chastain, Jenna Ortega, Lil Nas X, Jared Leto, Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and more hit the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps for the iconic Met Gala in New York City last night.

As one of fashion's most anticipated evenings, it returned to its customary first Monday of May date, with this year's theme being Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty .

The exhibition pays tribute to the late designer, who died in 2019 at age 85.

The annual charity event raises millions for the Costume Institute at the Met.