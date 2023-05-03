RISE UP 5.3.23 @9am: ADDRESSING GOSSIP & ACCUSATIONS!

RISE UP Ep.#100!

We Made It!

100 episodes of worshipping God and spreading the Gospel.

Thank you all so much.

You are a big part of this personal and now public journey of mine walking with Jesus.

Today we will discuss addressing gossip and accusations.

Jesus stood up to tyranny, gossip, accusations, fake news, misinformation, etc...ALL THE TIME in public, wasting no time to address what He needed to.

We should do the same thing.

Let's talk about it today on this very special episode!

Help me share the #gospelnotgossip