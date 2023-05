Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with 100 mph winds that overturned cars, snapped trees and damaged homes.

The National Weather Service in Miami says the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.