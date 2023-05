Mother, 3 children killed in Lake Wales quadruple shooting; suspect wanted

Authorities in Lake Wales are investigating the shooting deaths of four people Tuesday night and police say they're actively working to arrest a suspect.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said officers were called to the Sunrise Park apartment complex around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were a mother, her two daughters and her son, ages 40, 21, 17 and 11.

"It's absolutely a tragedy," Velasquez said.