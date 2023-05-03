3 teens set to be charged today in death of Alexa Bartell

The three teens arrested for the death of Alexa Bartell will be in court today at the Jefferson County Criminal Court where they're set to be charged.
The three teens arrested for the death of Alexa Bartell will be in court today at the Jefferson County Criminal Court where they're set to be charged.
Recently a Colorado woman, 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, was killed after a group of teens threw a large rock through her windshield...
Alexa Bartell, 20, of Arvada, Colorado, was a victim in a series of crimes where vehicles were hit by large rocks.