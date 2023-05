Actor-director Manobala passes away at 69 in Chennai | Oneindia News

Popular Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on May 3.

He was 69 years old and reportedly unwell due to a liver-related illness.

Watch the video to know about the late actor in detail.

#Manobala #RIP #BollywoodNews ~PR.154~GR.125~HT.178~