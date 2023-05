Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Jedi Training Trailer

Take a look at the latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor where actor Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) gets some coaching on how to be a Jedi with the one and only Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.