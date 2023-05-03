UNGOVERNED 5.3.23 @10am: MURDOCH FAMILY TOOK $100M LOAN FROM STATE-RUN BANK OF CHINA!

The Murdoch family, the owners of Fox News, took a $100M loan from the Chinese Government-Run Bank of China before Tucker Carlson and FNC parted ways.

A Pennsylvania school district has been forced to allow the Satanic Temple to use school grounds for activities.

A new study shows that "Trans Women" (men) are still at risk of developing Prostate Cancer (because they are still men).

RFK Jr says he will pardon Snowden and Assange if elected President.

Stephen King is thoroughly embarrassed by Dan Bongino on Twitter.