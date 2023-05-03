Jon Bon Jovi doesn't think his son and Millie Bobby-Brown are too young to wed

Jon Bon Jovi doesn't think his son Jake Bongiovi, 20, and 19-year-old Millie Bobby Brown are too young to get married.
The Grammy winner isn’t fazed by the youthful romance, noting: “I don’t know if age matters.”
