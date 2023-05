Ukraine Drone Attack on Kremlin: Bombing in Russia; Apparent Assassination Attempt On Putin Today

On the eve of May 3, 2023, hours before Russia was to begin celebrations of "Victory Day", the Kremlin was attacked by drones in an apparent assassination attempt of President Vladimir Putin by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukraine Drone Attack on the Kremlin comes after fighting continues to intensify in the region after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Victory Day in Russia is a holiday which celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.