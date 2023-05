3 money lessons from infamous scam artists | J Mase III

Scam artists know something about money that you don't -- and artist J Mase III is here to shed some light.

From Elizabeth Holmes's false medical tech promises to Anna "Delvey" Sorokin's fake trust fund and more, Mase shares examples of infamous scams along with three crucial lessons on how money functions for the wealthy, why it flows in the direction it does and how to start spotting scams in your own life.