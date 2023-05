Belarus Dissident blogger Roman Protasevich sentenced to 8 years in prison | Oneindia News

A court in Belarus has sentenced a dissident journalist to eight years in prison on an array of charges.

Roman Protasevich, 27, was hauled off his flight and arrested on charges of inciting unrest in May 2021.

