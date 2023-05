Did Zelensky Just Try To 'Take Out' Putin?

Whodunit?

Two drones appear to have targeted the Kremlin just hours ago, raising the possibility that US-proxy Ukraine was trying to kill the Russian president.

With Russian calls for a devastating response, who could be behind this escalation?

Ukraine?

Russian false-flag?

US covert ops?

Also today: Biden sends 1,500 active-duty US troops to the border...but what is their mission?

Finally: RFK makes his policy toward Assange very clear.