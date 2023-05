Morning Prep W/ The Common Nerd! Daily Pop Culture News, Prep, and Rants!

Join me, Jesse, The Common Nerd while I go through my morning routine of checking out all the latest Pop Culture news and decide what articles I make videos over.

Mondays-Fridays 11am CST.

Disney Star Wars, Marvel, Warner Bros Discovery, DC Studios, Hollywood, Comics, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror