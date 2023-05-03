70 years after Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, King Charles takes the crown

Charles III will be officially crowned king on 6 May in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.

Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen.