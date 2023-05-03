Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5 - Chapter 12 to...

I have a pretty good amount of free time today so my goal is to complete the game.
Once I finish the game I'm going to be going for the Platinum trophy since it seems pretty easy.
I have a pretty good amount of free time today so my goal is to complete the game.
Once I finish the game I'm going to be going for the Platinum trophy since it seems pretty easy.
Getting into the later stages of the game. I've enjoyed my time so far and I can see that Platinum Trophy just in front of..
Played the first Chapter yesterday and liked it a lot considering I'm not really a Marvel guy. I hear it's a..