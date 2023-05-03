LFA 5.3.23 @5pm: MICHELLE OBAMA VS DONALD TRUMP??

BREAKING NEWS: Biden whistleblower comes forward with documents of pay for play involving VP Biden!

- Federal Prosecutors coming close to decision to charge Hunter - Blinken cannot validate if "Ukraine" attacked Russia - Kevin McCarthy needs to be called!

- Trans movement is coming harder than ever for your kids - James Okeefe exposes AG Garland!

- Michelle Obama rumored to replace Joe Biden - Christie says Trump is afraid to debate - Trump soaring as leader of the party by a lot!

- Even Trump critics say Desantis people are rookies - Man stands up to Trans