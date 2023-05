Plant girls' lacrosse ready for big opportunity in State final four

A trip to their first FHSAA state semifinals wasn't on the bingo card for the Plant High School girls' lacrosse team.

“We’re texting in our group chats ‘holy crap’ we’re actually going to the final four,” senior Sophie Weil said.

“It’s unbelievable.

Never thought this would happen.” Plant is a team with twice as many sophomores than seniors; the Panthers are a year ahead of schedule.