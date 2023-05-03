Grocery Staples That Make It Easy to Stick to a Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean Diet is repeatedly hailed as one of the healthiest diets.

But it can be confusing trying to figure out what foods to buy.

According to experts, keeping these essentials in your kitchen can help you to stay on track.

Greek Yogurt.

Flax and Chia Seeds.

Oats.

Nut Butter.

Plant-Based Protein , (such as chickpeas, hummus and pre-cooked lentils).

Grains , (such as couscous, pre-cooked quinoa and whole-grain breads/wraps).

Frozen and Canned Fish.

Fresh Herbs, Lemon and Garlic