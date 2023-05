This shows how bad the recession is going to get!

This shows how bad it's going to get in 2023.

It's not just the yield curve that is predicting a major recession/depression.

Many warning alarms are going off that show the global economy is heading into a major recession or perhaps in a recession right now.

Right now Oil prices continue to go down relentlessly despite recent OPEC cuts.

Bond market yields drop substantially again!

Despite the fed FOMC likely to hike interest rates today by 25bps.

What does all of this mean?