Billie Eilish Serves Up a Sultry Braid at the Met Gala 2023

Consider the pop superstar a Gen-Z take on the classic Chanel darling.

Director: Sean Frank Director of Photography: Chiao Chen Editor: Michael Suyeda Producer: Stevie Borrello Associate Director, Creative Development: Billie JD Porter Associate Producer: Jazz Pitcairn Assistant Camera: Justine Bertrand Audio: Lily van Leeuwen Filmed on Location: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel Assistant Editors: JC Scruggs, Justin Symonds, Andy Morell Post Production Coordinators: Jovan James, Alexa Deutsch Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Production Coordinators: Ava Kashar, Matthew Fodera Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy Supervising Producer: Felicia Kelley Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri