The A Show With April Hunter 5/3/23 - WHY ARE LIBERALS LEAVING FLORIDA?

This week April and Big Ray a myriad of topics!

Why is the A Show leaving YouTube and making a home at Rumble?

Why are the far left leaving Florida?

Governor DeSantis making huge changes in the state of Florida!

A white male councilman in Indiana proclaims himself as a woman of color!

Other topics include - Finding hope no matter what.

What is going on with our food and what is Apeel?

All this and much more!