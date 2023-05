Deliverance from Evil, the story of Sandra and Rollin Miller (27 minutes long)

Sandra Miller wrote at the top of her letter titled "Deliverance from Evil," the following message, "WARNING: what follows is a graphic description what we experienced on July 7, 2022.

The details are important to help you comprehend the work of God.

If you are squeamish, stop and go to something else." That letter was shared on Facebook and that same warning should apply to this interview as well.