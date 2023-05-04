The Boarder is Out Of Control And Title 42 Ends May 11th!

On May 11th all hell is going to break loose at the boarder!
Since Biden has taken office we have seen a rise in illegal aliens pouring into our country but this horrendous administration is determined to do nothing to stop it!
This has become a major issue in this country and contributed to over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl in the US last year!
There has been a huge rise in crime and countless Mexicans have lost their lives trying to make it into this country!
We need to stop this shit show now and we need a leader that will do something about it!