BREAKING NEWS: RUSSIA READIES MASSIVE RESPONSE TO URKRAINE ATTEMPTS TO ASSASSINATE PUTIN WITH DRONE STRIKE

THIS IS THE DAY WE TAKE UP AN OFFERING FOR OUR CHANNEL, WE ONLY DO THIS ONCE A MONTH.

IF YOU APPRECIATE OUR NEWS, THE REAL NEWS AND WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL & MINSTRY HERE, WE SURE WOULD APPRECIATE IT.

THANK YOU