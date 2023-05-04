Jeep® Avenger Driving Video in Yellow

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger in Europe marks the beginning of the next phase of the electrification of the Jeep brand – the BEV wave – that will see four fully-electric vehicles hit the market by 2025.

By the end of 2030, the Jeep brand’s European sales will be 100% pure electric.

This is how Jeep will support Stellantis net-zero carbon goals.

Revealed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the Jeep Avenger has already been acclaimed by both customers and industry experts.

Even before the first vehicles have been delivered to customers in Europe, the all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger has attracted media recognition by being named Car of the Year 2023 and Best Family SUV in the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards among others.

Aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental footprint are considered by jurors when casting their votes.

The Avenger standed out with its bold design, excellent off-road capability, and for being “a commitment to the future that customers will appreciate”.