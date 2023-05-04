The new MINI Cooper Electric

The next generation of the MINI family is now being launched with the MINI Cooper Electric.

The new edition of the iconic MINI 3-door is geared towards electric driving fun and is available at two power levels.

With its thrillingly agile drive, the MINI Cooper Electric stands for locally emission-free premium mobility of the future.

Originally launched in 2020, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE saw a 25.5 per cent increase in sales in 2022 to become by far the most popular MINI model, with over 43,000 units of the locally emission-free MINI being sold worldwide last year.

One out of five MINI on the road now is electrically powered.

The enormous ongoing success of the original MINI was recently demonstrated by the production anniversary of the one millionth MINI 3-door of the current – fourth – generation.

Likewise fully electric, the vehicle was delivered to Canada.