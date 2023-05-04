Wrestlers Protest: Delhi police and wrestlers engage in a scuffle at Jantar Matar | Oneindia News
Wrestlers Protest: Delhi police and wrestlers engage in a scuffle at Jantar Matar | Oneindia News

A scuffle broke out late on Wednesday night between the police and wrestlers.

Two wrestlers sustained head injuries and one was rushed to the hospital.

#WrestlersProtest #JantarMantar #DelhiPolice ~PR.150~HT.99~ED.101~