How ORGANIC VITAMIN C ACEROLA CHERRY Delivers Optimal Vitamin C Levels for Immune Health

This superstar vitamin stands in a league of its own but is often overlooked or passed over for newer, even trendier supplements.

Vitamin C functions as both a powerful antioxidant and essential nutrient to help support your immune, heart and vascular health.

It also helps protect you against damaging free radicals.

An incredible, natural source of vitamin C is acerola or Barbados cherries.

Each acerola cherry is about the size of a gumball and loaded with about 80 mg of vitamin C.