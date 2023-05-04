Ep. 150 TRUTH and FACT will prevail… And I’m not going ANYWHERE! Celebrate 1FIDDY!!!

Who would have thought I’d be doing #spotofnerd for several years now… It’d be easy to say that it’s been quite the journey.

In essence, its kept me going through some of the best and worst parts of my life.

Developing a following and support group that I will forever be eternally grateful for in the long run!

With this #channel and #podcast, yes… It also means the haters.

Don’t you worry, I see you.

I see you every day.

I’ll always #pray for you and know deep down you’ll come around one day.

But alas, I send my love and support to those who watch, those who listen, and above all else, those who share.

Share the truth and share the FACTS in hopes that one day we can all #wakeup.

We are far greater in number and in the end, we will prevail.

As my idol #louderwithcrowder says, we will (metaphorically) #fightlikehell!

I thank you all, and here’s to another one hundred and fifty EPISODES!

