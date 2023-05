*NEW* Character Inbound: Saw Gerrera | OP Rebel Fighters Leader! | Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes

Saw Gerrera is finally coming to the game.

I thought he should have a while back when Rogue One released, but apparently CG thought otherwise.

I mean, he was only the big bad leader of the rebel faction, but I guess it makes a lot more sense to exclude Saw so you could include an incredible critical character like Bodhi.