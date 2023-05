Chandra Grahan 2023: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on May 5th | Where will it be visible ? | Oneindia News

Just a few days have passed since the world witnessed the phenomenal Hybrid Solar Eclipse.

Now, People across the globe are gearing up to see the first Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2023 which the world is set to witness on the 5th of May.

The year’s first Lunar Eclipse will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

