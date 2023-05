RISE UP 5.4.23 @9am: DON'T LET GRUDGES GO TO JUDGES!

RISE UP Ep.#101!

Grudges are nothing more than poison pills.

It's a weight that we weren't meant to carry.

It's a cancer that eats away at us.

We are meant to love and reconcile not hate and destroy.

Leaving your grudges unchecked will ultimately put the decision in the hands of the judges and that will not be good.

We can curb all of that today.

Let's talk about it while you help me spread the #gospelnotgossip